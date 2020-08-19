Te Papa postpones its World of Wearable Arts exhibition

Wellington.Scoop

In response to changes in covid alert levels, Te Papa has postponed its World of WearableArt – Up Close | Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata exhibition. It was to have opened at the end of this month and run till early October. It will now open on December 12 and continue till mid February.

Te Papa Chief Executive | Tumu Whakarae Courtney Johnston says: “We have made the call to move it to summer and extend the season to give people in Auckland and around the country the best chance to see this incredible exhibition.

“Te Papa and World of WearableArt are determined to bring this world-class exhibition to audiences, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we move the dates to let us do that.”

People who have purchased tickets to the exhibition will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster and will be given the option to either re-book or get a refund. Ticket sales will resume from 1 September. The charges are $22.50 for adults and $7.50 for children. Under 3s are free.

Featuring over 35 award-winning garments, created by designers from New Zealand and around the world, World of WearableArt – Up Close | Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata will be showcasing some of the most breath-taking creations from the World of WearableArt awards competition.

Discover the jaw-dropping detail and unconventional creativity of wearable art. From 500 abandoned tents transformed into avant-garde works of art, to a wearable Axminster carpet inspired by Frida Kahlo, to a cathedral made from more than 2300 individually cut pieces of laser etched felt, learn about the unique stories behind the designs and be inspired as something WOW this way comes …