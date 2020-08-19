Uncertainty about Carterton’s Daffodil Festival next month

Report from LDR

Carterton’s popular Daffodil Festival may be the latest Wairarapa event struck from the calendar due to the covid-19 restrictions. The show brings up to 10,000 visitors to the district every September, and adds hundreds of thousands of dollars to Wairarapa’s economy.

The spring time flower has long been synonymous with the central Wairarapa town, but this year’s celebration, scheduled for September 13, may be the latest social occasion halted by the pandemic threat.

Daffodil bulbs were planted at Middle Run, Gladstone, from 1840, using bulbs from Holland. Flowers were first sold to raise money for the Carterton Plunket Society in 1919, and fields have been open to the public to pick their own since 1950.

According to a report to the council in a meeting last December, CDC contributed $13,674 to last year’s festival, taking in $4276 from retailers renting market stalls.

In her report to Carterton District Council’s audit and risk committee, Gerry Brooking, its People and Wellbeing Manager, said central government plans to be revealed on Friday would be a “first marker” of the event’s status.

“If we go back to Level 1, we can proceed as we did originally,” she said. “It may be that level 1 looks different to how it did before, so maybe there could be a cap in numbers depending on what restrictions may be.

“We’re just waiting. There’s nothing we can do between now and Friday which can save us money that we haven’t done already.”

Brooking’s report said the council was closely following guidance from the Local Government Response Group.

The festival includes the Daffodil Express train ride from Wellington and Masterton, bus rides from Carterton to Gladstone, and thousands of visitors picking their own crop.

The seasonal nature of the festival, and the logistic difficulties, means that it cannot be rescheduled.

However, sold-out shows at the town’s Event Centre that have fallen foul of the limits on gatherings could happen at a later date, said Jane Davis, CDC’s chief executive. A loss of income from losing shows from the 300-seater venue’s calendar has been listed on the committee’s risk register. Sold out shows, including gigs by pop star Dave Dobbyn and comedian Ben Hurley, have been rearranged for later in the year as lockdown restrictions return.

With called-off performances postponed rather than cancelled, losses are minimised, Davis said. “While there is a financial risk, a covid-19 resurgence was always possible,” she said. “So this risk was accounted for when finalising our 2020/21 Annual Plan. Some of these events have already confirmed new dates so there hasn’t been a loss of income from those.”

Davis said the Events Centre is still able to “safely accommodate events of 100 people or less under the Level 2 guidelines.”