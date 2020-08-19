Fat Freddy’s Drop and Benee added to lineup for Downtown Shakedown

Press Release – Downtown Shakedown



Fat Freddys Drop.

Downtown Shakedown, the Wellington event set to kick off the summer festival season, has added their final two headline acts to an already massive bill. The December 5 event has named local legends Fat Freddy’s Drop and super-lonely superstar BENEE as the acts joining fan favourites L.A.B, BROODS, Sola Rosa and Sunshine Soundsystem.

“Securing the cream of Kiwi music for our first ever offering has been somewhat of a coup. These acts represent the ‘best of the best’ in Kiwi music right now so we are absolutely stoked to be able to pull together such an amazing line-up”, says Downtown Shakedown’s Andrew Tuck.

BENEE’s popularity has catapulted the 20-year-old into super stardom, reaching over 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify and receiving Platinum Records in the US and numerous countries around the globe.

Like BENEE and BROODS, Fat Freddy’s Drop’s European tour plans were scuttled by the pandemic. They had to wait patiently for their gear to arrive back from Europe and have been using the quiet time since to make new music which they are very much looking forward to sharing with their hometown fans.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will play last on the stellar line up and are the perfect way to close the festival. “What an amazing line up. We’re really looking forward to playing with L.A.B and Benee, and the first ever Downtown Shakedown is a great opportunity to play outdoors in Freddy’s hometown” Fat Freddy’s Drop Joe Lindsay aka Hopepa says.

L.A.B have proven themselves to be one of the fastest-rising acts in NZ, and Downtown Shakedown will showcase them at their best – live and loud. This will be their first Wellington show in nearly three years, and will see them draw from their ever-expanding back catalogue including the smash hit ‘In The Air’.

Downtown Shakedown is expecting 10,000 fans to come together under the giant marquee organisers plan to erect in Waitangi Park, downtown Wellington.

Organisers recognise the uncertain nature of events at the moment and are committed to providing a full refund should Downtown Shakedown not be able to run due to COVID19 restrictions.

The limited early bird tickets sold out within hours and GA $89.90 +bf tickets are in hot demand. For tickets and more information visit www.downtownshakedown.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url