Covid-19: PM visits ESR scientists in Porirua
by Jacinda Ardern
Visited the team at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research in Porirua yesterday. They’ve been doing an incredible job for us throughout covid-19 by processing and analysing things like genome sequencing, which helps us to tell whether covid cases are linked or not.
Science has been a key part of our response to covid-19 and our resurgence plan. But none of what we’re doing works without every single one of us playing a role.
It’s tough going I know, but every time you wash your hands, every time you keep your distance from others – all of it makes a difference. Thank you.
