$10m for shovel-ready project in Frederick Street – 75 new homes and a park

A “shovel-ready” project which will create housing for Wellington’s most vulnerable is to receive $10m from the government. The development, on Frederick Street in Te Aro, will create 75 new homes and a new public park, with the Chinese Mission Hall becoming a cafe or community space.

The homes will be for the city’s homeless, people with disabilities and others waiting for social housing.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said “the not-for-profit project will have significant immediate and long-term public benefit by providing accommodation and support services for Wellington’s most in need”.

Wellington developer Maurice Clark and his wife, through their charity Kirva Trust, are in charge of the project. Clark said it would cost more than $30m. The government money would get things moving. If all went well, construction could start in a couple of months and could create 93 jobs directly and 70 indirectly over a span of about two years.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said funding developments like the one on Frederick Street are part of the Government’s plan to fix the housing shortage. “Investment in residential construction is one of the best multipliers, with every dollar spent estimated to deliver around three dollars in the wider economy.”

In total, about $185m have been allocated to the Wellington region.