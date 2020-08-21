“Game-changer;” Kāpiti welcomes Transmission Gully opening date

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Mayor K Gurunathan welcomes Waka Kotahi’s announcement today that Transmission Gully is scheduled to open by 27 September next year. “Having a solid date for when the road will open to traffic is good news for Kapiti commuters and our district’s economy.

“Transmission Gully is going to be a game-changer for the Kāpiti Coast district and it’s great to have certainty that the end, of what has been a very long process, is finally in sight.

“Having a stronger and more resilient link to Wellington will strengthen whanau and business connections and will bring significant benefits and growth opportunities to our district.

“This project is shovel ready and it is vital that we all do our bit to ensure this project is not further delayed by a second wave of COVID-19 in the Wellington region.

“We look forward to receiving progress updates from Waka Kotahi and working with our community to plan for change.

