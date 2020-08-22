Watermain bursts in Porirua – 35 homes without water

News from Wellington Water at 9.30am

Our crews are responding to a watermain burst in Arawhata Street, Porirua. We have isolated the burst, and currently 35 properties are without water.

Properties in surrounding areas may experience pressure loss.

The burst has also disturbed a section of the road. We are looking into the impacts this may have on traffic.

Bottled water is available outside 13 Arawhata Street. Please follow Covid-19 procedures, and keep a 2 metre distance from our crews.