Wellington Scoop
Network

Watermain bursts in Porirua – 35 homes without water

August 22, 2020Business, Health, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

News from Wellington Water at 9.30am
Our crews are responding to a watermain burst in Arawhata Street, Porirua. We have isolated the burst, and currently 35 properties are without water.

Properties in surrounding areas may experience pressure loss.

The burst has also disturbed a section of the road. We are looking into the impacts this may have on traffic.

Bottled water is available outside 13 Arawhata Street. Please follow Covid-19 procedures, and keep a 2 metre distance from our crews.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: