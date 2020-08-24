Thinking optimistically about covid-19

by Dr Dougal Sutherland, Clinical Psychologist, Victoria University of Wellington and Umbrella Wellbeing

The announcement today that New Zealand will remain at its current COVID-19 Alert Levels until Sunday and then everyone moving to Level 2 for another week may be disheartening for many.

Whereas the first lockdown was accompanied by an increase in anxiety for some, the recent return to Level 3 seemed to bring with it a collective downturn in mood. “Oh no, I thought we had beaten this” was a common refrain. The Prime Minister acknowledged this in her press conference saying that she knows some people found it harder this time around. The government announcement today could further erode our collective sense of hope.

We are at a turning point in how we view things as a nation: have we learned to be helpless in the face of adversity or can we learn to be hopeful? Positive psychology teaches us that we can learn to have a sense of realistic optimism. This doesn’t mean never acknowledging anything bad, nor taking a blindly saccharine-sweet positive view of the world. It does mean examining the attributions we make about adversity and positive events.

Optimists externalize the causes of adversity, seeing them as due to causes that are nothing to do with them personally, and that are fleeting and specific to a situation. They credit good events to personal, permanent, and pervasive causes. Pessimists do the opposite. Pessimism is associated with hopelessness and depression. Optimism is linked to better coping, better relationships, and fewer negative thoughts.

So although there may not yet be a vaccine for COVID19, there is “vaccine” of sorts for our mental wellbeing. Perhaps the best thing we can do is to mentally prepare for the future, whether that be with or without lockdown, is to begin learning how to think optimistically, albeit in a realistic way.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url