Ecology In Fifths opens on Thursday at Te Whaea

Ecology in Fifths, the stunning new dance production from The Playground NZ, opens this week.

Tickets are limited due to Level 2 restrictions. We recommend booking ahead.

Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the link below

Ecology in Fifths

27 – 29 August | 7:00 pm

Te Whaea Dance + Drama School

After some scheduling changes following the last two weeks, our opening night has been postponed to Thursday 27th August.

Performance design by director Sam Trubridge and choreography by Sean MacDonald combine to present a powerful, poignant lament for the lost ecologies and history of Aotearoa NZ. An immersive soundscape by NZ composer Bevan Smith transports the audience through the evolution of the story: a transformation occurs, as Pakeha principles of ecology are interwoven with Māori myth and legend. Find out more at our website.

