Officially approved: pollution of Titahi Bay

by Michelle Laurenson

A group of concerned Titahi Bay residents have been working since May last year to create awareness about the risk to public health and the damage being caused to the environment due to an aged network with not-fit-for-purpose pumps, pipes and a Wastewater Treatment Plant located 900m from a popular recreational beach and a significant regional surf-break.



Our group, Your Bay Your Say, is continuing to seek transparency and awareness as the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant consent, which allows the plant to discharge sewage (often not treated) into the sea, is due for renewal.

The application for this new consent has been prepared by Wellington Water Ltd, who contract to the Porirua City Council, the consent owner. The Greater Wellington Regional Council, the consent authority, are checking the application which will be publically notified. There’s no date yet, but October seems likely for the hearing, about the same time as the general election.

Public submissions are important to stop this consent which has been systematically amended, over 20 years, to compliantly pollute Titahi Bay.

Before 1989, raw sewage would gush into Titahi Bay. In 1989, stage 1 of the Porirua Basin Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) was completed, for a population of 80,000. Stage 2 was to be built in 2014, for a population of 160,000.

In its Long Term Plan, the Porirua City Council have deferred Stage 2 until 2040, saying that upgrades will suffice. Yet, since 1989 investment has largely been repairs, replacement and maintenance, with vital upgrades continually deferred.

In May this year (after repeated OIA requests), we were advised that the population of the catchment in 2018 was 84,000, with a GIS map showing the catchment for the Porirua treatment plant. We matched this with the map from engineers Beca Steven who scoped the network for the first consent. This showed that population for this catchment in 2018 was actually 98,000.

Today approximately 100,000 people flush their toilet and their sewage flows through Porirua, on its way to the underfunded, over-capacity treatment plant in Titahi Bay. It is no surprise to learn that 10 sewage overflows into Porirua Harbour have occurred this year due to treatment plant overload.

Titahi Bay Beach, with the Treatment Plant’s discharge pipe just 500m off the beach, was closed from February to June this year. The Porirua City Council and Wellington Water Ltd maintain this was due to a few public cross-connections and a culvert at the south end. So Porirua Harbour has had 10 treatment plant overflows and Titahi Bay has a few cross-connections and a dodgy culvert? Yeah right!

Pollution spills do not only happen during wet weather events, although PCC was prosecuted and fined $47,000 in 2014. In 2018, PCC was prosecuted and fined $67,000 for a dry weather event – not because of a management oversight, but because of a dodgy blower borrowed from Australia. The environmental disaster resulted in 1000 cubic metres of raw sewage being washed up on Titahi Bay beach. The fines were at the expense of the ratepayers.

Michelle Laurenson, a resident of Titahi Bay, is a member of Your Bay Your Say.

#save TiBay