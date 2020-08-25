For walking and cycling: first section of pathway from Porirua to Titahi Bay

News from Porirua City Council

The first stage in a pathway to improve access between Titahi Bay and Porirua’s CBD for pedestrians and cyclists was opened today. The Wi Neera Dr to the CBD section of the Porirua Strategic Pathway network was opened by Associate Minister for Transport Julie Anne Genter and Mayor Anita Baker.

The upgraded pathway is a joint project between Waka Kotahi and Porirua City Council and construction on stage one began in January.

It completes the loop from the northern end of Te Ara Tawa shared pathway to Hagley St via Porirua Stream, the harbour’s edge and Titahi Bay Rd.

The four-stage project aims to improve walking and cycling from Porirua’s west to the city centre, connecting schools to Whitireia Polytechnic and the railway station, and improving safety at key intersections and crossing points.

The first section included relocating the Titahi Bay Rd-Hagley St pedestrian crossing, better signage and landscaping.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says better pathways are needed to traverse our city.

“What’s going on underneath our feet is ticking so many boxes,” she says.

“I’m sure this pathway, and the stages to follow, will be well-used by residents and visitors.

“Importantly, it has a priority on safety, being that it is alongside some of our busy streets and roads.

“Trees, traffic and even lockdown have been hurdles for this project but I’m really pleased we have got to this point and I’m really looking forward to the following stages, that will see a link created between our city centre and Titahi Bay Beach.

“It is fantastic Waka Kotahi has recognised this as an important undertaking, backing multi-modal ways that people move around, and we are very much looking forward to their continued support for the coming stages.”

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says by investing in walking and cycling infrastructure, we are making our towns and cities more attractive, vibrant and people-friendly places to live.

“During lockdown we saw many more families and kids out on their bikes, which shows that when our streets feel safe to cycle, people want to ride,” she says.

The next stage of the Porirua Strategic Pathway is from Wi Neera Dr to Onepoto, with preliminary designs to support a resource consent application being drawn up. Stage three is from Onepoto to Whitehouse Rd and the last stage covers Whitehouse Rd to the beach.