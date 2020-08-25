Five crews fighting blaze in central city house – SH1 tunnels closed
Wellington.Scoop
Fire crews have tonight been fighting a blaze in a landmark two-storey house at 128 Abel Smith Street in the central city. It was blazing fiercely when fire fighters arrived. The house is near the entrance to the Terrace Tunnel.
Because of the fire, the Terrace Tunnel and Arras Tunnel were both closed, and SH1 traffic was detoured. Both tunnels were reopened by 9pm.
Massive fire in Wellington pic.twitter.com/8cPPVO0vwk
— Naly_D (@Naly_D) August 25, 2020
RNZ reported that dozens of people were evacuated from nearby houses. There were at least five fire trucks battling the blaze.
Neighbours said the house, widely known as a centre for social activism, had been unoccupied for some time.
Oh no, beautiful historic home on fire in Te Aro down at the end of my street 😢 pic.twitter.com/0PHa5zeina
— KT (@pointoforder) August 25, 2020
Bloody hell, the legendary 128 Abel Smith St is on fire! No fire engines yet. pic.twitter.com/Pqt0dQeG0S
— The blurst of Toms (@newimprovedtom) August 25, 2020
Fire at the incredible Te Aro anarchist house, as seen from Willis St. Fire engines have arrived. Very sad – I hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/tIuKx962fx
— Isabella Lenihan-Ikin (@lenihanikini) August 25, 2020
A large building fire has broken out in Wellington CBD.
The fire is located on Abel Smith St, near the corner of the State Highway 1 motorway.
Everyone nearby please stay indoors and stay safe. https://t.co/f8jZpZfYQw
— Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) August 25, 2020
Some history https://t.co/gCbaDqWJiQ pic.twitter.com/A9CUv7b7FJ
— Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) August 25, 2020
Nooooo 128 Abel Smith 😭 so many good memories
— wu-Tam (@TamathaPaul) August 25, 2020
The Abel Smith house is on fire. Was just the other day reminiscing about being called a dirty communist for drinking red wine there. Stalin was going to shoot me in the back of the head. Anyway check out https://t.co/waKlss9W3y
— j-po (@fastercamels) August 25, 2020
For anyone worried, nobody was living there anymore and all the social centre stuff was moved out – the owners took it back maybe a year or two ago and it's been empty ever since. So that's one piece of good news.
— Asher Wilson-Goldman (@AsherGoldman) August 25, 2020
I remember when Police stormed this house in Abel Smith Street and arrested people under the Terrorism Suppression Act in 2007. They turned out not to be terrorists. [via twitter]
Growing up in Aro Valley I must have walked past 128 Abel Smith Street hundreds of times. It’s an icon of the neighbourhood and this fire erases some amazing radical history. [via twitter]