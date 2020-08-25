Wellington Scoop
Five crews fighting blaze in central city house – SH1 tunnels closed

August 25, 2020

abel smith street fire
RNZ photo by Ben Strang

Wellington.Scoop
Fire crews have tonight been fighting a blaze in a landmark two-storey house at 128 Abel Smith Street in the central city. It was blazing fiercely when fire fighters arrived. The house is near the entrance to the Terrace Tunnel.

Because of the fire, the Terrace Tunnel and Arras Tunnel were both closed, and SH1 traffic was detoured. Both tunnels were reopened by 9pm.

RNZ reported that dozens of people were evacuated from nearby houses. There were at least five fire trucks battling the blaze.

Neighbours said the house, widely known as a centre for social activism, had been unoccupied for some time.

2 comments:

  1. Mihingarangi Forbes, 25. August 2020, 19:54

    I remember when Police stormed this house in Abel Smith Street and arrested people under the Terrorism Suppression Act in 2007. They turned out not to be terrorists. [via twitter]

     
  2. James Shaw, 25. August 2020, 23:27

    Growing up in Aro Valley I must have walked past 128 Abel Smith Street hundreds of times. It’s an icon of the neighbourhood and this fire erases some amazing radical history. [via twitter]

     

