Five crews fighting blaze in central city house – SH1 tunnels closed

Fire crews have tonight been fighting a blaze in a landmark two-storey house at 128 Abel Smith Street in the central city. It was blazing fiercely when fire fighters arrived. The house is near the entrance to the Terrace Tunnel.

Because of the fire, the Terrace Tunnel and Arras Tunnel were both closed, and SH1 traffic was detoured. Both tunnels were reopened by 9pm.

RNZ reported that dozens of people were evacuated from nearby houses. There were at least five fire trucks battling the blaze.

Neighbours said the house, widely known as a centre for social activism, had been unoccupied for some time.

