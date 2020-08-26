Investigation of house fire to begin this morning

Report from RNZ

Investigators are working out how to access a landmark Wellington house which was badly damaged in last night’s fire to check that no one was inside.

The house at 128 Abel Smith Street is thought to have been unoccupied, but emergency services are not ruling out the possibility that squatters may have been inside when the fire began.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Belinda Beets said so far crews had not been able to check the house as it is not structurally safe.

“We don’t know whether or not there was anyone inside and we don’t know if they got out or not,” she said.

Beets said the fire was being treated as suspicious until the cause is known.

Fire crews have been on site overnight and police were stationed at the house this morning.

News from NZ Police

Police and Fire and Emergency investigators are back at the scene of the fire at 128 Abel Smith Street in Wellington this morning. The building, which was vacant, has been destroyed and is structurally unsafe.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Police are working with Fire and Emergency and the Wellington City Council to make the building safe, and to examine and identify the cause of the fire. Anyone who may have information which could assist is asked to please call Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A drone's being used to assess the damage done to 128 Abel Smith St. Firefighters are still yet to go inside due to structural issues. Dampening down remaining hot spots this morning. pic.twitter.com/iFXDaH62sS — Katrina Bennett (@KatrinaZBWgtn) August 25, 2020

The Lebanese Society of New Zealand has owned the house since 1959 and it was initially used as accommodation for recently arrived Lebanese to Wellington and a social hub for the community.

In a statement the society said its membership had substantially reduced by the early 2000s and a community group, The 128 Collective, subsequently used and cared for the premises.

In 2019 the city’s Lebanese community recovered the premises, and the society’s committee has since been working closely with society members to decide on the building’s future. Secretary Stephen Wakem said many of its members were children or grandchildren of the original 1946 membership in Wellington. “We’re sad to lose a piece of our local legacy.”