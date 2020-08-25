High alert: Mittens makes three attempts to enter isolation hotel



Photo: Thomas Corn

Report from RNZ

Wellington’s famous cat, Mittens, is facing some Covid-19 restrictions.

The fluffy ginger feline most recently found fame when he was nominated as a New Zealander of the year. He is often spotted lounging on store display tables or wandering into office buildings. In most places he is welcome, but the guards at Wellington’s Covid-19 isolation hotel have been on high alert for him. They don’t want people who could potentially have Covid to fawn over him, creating a risk he could carry the virus back out to the unsuspecting public.

A guard at the gate of the facility said Mittens made three attempts at a break-in yesterday, but despite his undeniable charm, the law is the law.

“Mittens isn’t allowed into the facility. We’ve got to try and get him out if he gets in. It was the first time for me seeing Mittens yesterday and he was here three times.”

The guard said they had to shoo him away, but he was not too much of a sour-puss about it.

“Mittens is fine with it as far as I’m aware.”



Photo: Thomas Corn

Mittens’ dad Silvio Bruinsma was not worried about him becoming a vehicle for the virus. “They have appropriate kind of precautions in place and the security guards obviously do a good job at doing that.”

Mittens was under house arrest during alert levels three and four. Even when he escaped from his isolation, people were very respectful of the government’s rules not to touch other people’s pets.

But Mittens missed the attention.

“On the few occasions that he did escape, I have some little children who were his accomplices, shall we say…

“He often came back quite quickly just because he’s such a social animal and loves seeing people when if there were people on the street, you know, there weren’t people, for him to hang out with.”

The feline has nearly 60,000 followers on social media, and some of those fans on the streets of Wellington weren’t ready to give up the pats, despite the potential Covid risk.

“Mittens is so cute, I can’t help it,” one said.

Another said he was just out there doing his job, supervising people.