He turned his back on a waiata, but later apologised

Wellington.Scoop

Two reporters have described how Wellington city councillor Sean Rush today turned his back as a waiata was sung at a council meeting which was discussing mana whenua representation.

Georgina Campbell reported in the NZHerald:

… Councillor Jill Day introduced an amendment to develop a report on giving mana whenua voting rights and remuneration on council committees … After introducing the amendment, several councillors stood to sing a waiata from one side of the table, to which councillor Sean Rush turned his back on by swivelling around in his chair to face the window. After the waiata concluded, Rush stood up and called for a point of order, saying while well intentioned, the amendment was out of scope. Mayor Andy Foster shared that view and ruled in his favour, saying the paper was about electoral arrangements and whether they should be reviewed. Rush told the Herald he meant no disrespect and didn’t realise his colleagues were singing a waiata. Rush said he realised on reflection that turning his back was the wrong thing to do and has left a voice message with Day to apologise.

In the DomPost, Damian George reported:

The waiata was sung by Jill Day and fellow councillors Tamatha Paul, Teri O’Neill, Jenny Condie, Laurie Foon, Fleur Fitzsimons, and Rebecca Matthews, who stood and gathered on one side of the council table. [After her amendment had been rejected] she tabled a motion signed by a majority of councillors, requiring council officers to report back by October on options for putting the [mana whenua] changes in place. … [This would} mean a representative from each of Wellington’s two iwi – Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa Rangatira – is appointed to all of the council’s committees and subcommittees by July. They will be paid and have voting rights, but will not have voting rights at meetings of the full council, which can overturn decisions made by council committees.

Damian George quotes Cr Rush as saying he was not opposed to establishing Māori seats … however he was not in favour of iwi members being appointed rather than elected. “Appointing people in an unelected capacity to a committee of any designation because of who their family is, I think needs to be tested.”

The DomPost says councillors will vote on Jill Day’s proposal after the staff report is received in October.