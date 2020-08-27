Miramar parents organising petition opposing development at Shelly Bay

News from Enterprise Miramar Peninsula

Peninsula Parents For A Stronger Community is a local group based on the Miramar Peninsula. They have a petition up on Change.Org asking the Mayor Andy Foster and Wellington City Councilors to vote ‘No’ on the sale or lease of land for commercial development at Shelly Bay.

We all share the same concerns – not just about the truly disastrous issue of traffic congestion and road safety on the Peninsula, but also about the hidden costs that will be left for ratepayers to bear, not to mention the strain that will be placed on infrastructures such as water pipes, sewage and seawall maintenance.

If you haven’t done so already, please consider signing this petition.

If you have already signed please try and get a friend or colleague to add their name to the thousands of other Wellingtonians.

The petition is closing at midnight on Monday, and is to be presented to the Council by mid-September.

https://www.change.org/ShellyBayRevote

“Once they start tearing the old buildings down, once they start cutting into the hillside and pouring concrete for 350 high-rise apartments, this beautiful bay, with all its amazing potential for future generations, will be gone for good.”( Peninsula Parents for a Safer Community – August 2020 – peninsulaparents2020@gmail.com)