Hidden and ignored: the 2013 report on the Central Library

by Helene Ritchie

In May this year, while researching my submission to the Wellington City Council requesting re-opening of the Central Library, I unearthed a 2013 report commissioned by council staff and written by the reputable firm of Holmes consulting engineers who had been asked to “evaluate the likely seismic performance of the existing Wellington City Library Building.”

I was a councillor then but at no time was I informed of the existence of that report, nor of the public dangers expressed. I doubt that any elected councillor or possibly even the mayor was told of its existence. Clearly the Chief Executive and some officers must have known of it and its recommendations. But even today it remains hidden. However, I would be surprised if the current mayor and councillors were not aware of it.

The Homes Report stated that the Library was not deserving of an earthquake prone building notice, (and it has never needed one since), but rather that there were “localised structural vulnerabilities”. These relate(d) in particular, to the depth (unseating) of the precast hollowcore floors, the stairs and precast façade panel connections. The report emphasised “potential collapse” of the floors, and went further to say “we do not believe liquefaction induced settlements would pose a significant risk to the library structure .. with bored piles throughout … and proximity to bedrock.”.

Holmes’ unequivocal recommendation in 2013 was “that Council consider a programme to implement securing works identified” and they “anticipated that these improvement measures would be undertaken at the earliest practicable opportunity.”

That was seven years ago. But instead of acting on the Holmes warning of potential floor collapse, the Council has called for more reports, peer reviews, more workshops, but over and over again, being told the same recommendations by professional engineers.

Since February 2013 until March 2019 when the Council suddenly closed, barricaded and emptied the library, over one million people have each year passed through its doors. But rather than taking the recommended action, the mayor and councillors have continued to seek officer reports, hold multiple council meetings and public consultations.

Had the Holmes recommendations been acted on, the library would be safely open now, and instead of being a symbol of Council procrastination would be a magnet drawing people into it and the City Centre. Ironically, it would have been one of the few safe large indoor havens, open during Level two of our Covid 19 requirements, just as Christchurch library has been.

When, six years after the Holmes recommendations, the Council suddenly closed the library last year, the then mayor subsequently said “there was a likelihood it would be demolished and rebuilt,” and a developer said it should be.

For some inexplicable reason, periodically there are attempts to demolish buildings in our civic centre.

(In the 1980s I was twice instrumental in preventing the demolition of two of those buildings, the Town Hall and the previous City Library now the City Art Gallery, and more recently I participated in the repeated fight to save the Town Hall from demolition.)

The Civic Centre used to be a highly utilised public place of great beauty, civic government, a

a place for the people, until the Council neglected to maintain it and then put up barricades around the library, the most poopular civic building in Wellington. The library and civic centre until recently held pride of place in the city. With Council commitment to urgent action to fix the library, Wellington’s heart, Te Ngakau, could again be beating.

As a former councillor and a ratepayer I dislike waste. I dislike civic vandalism. I dislike procrastination by the Council and I dislike my rates being diverted into unnecessary and expensive projects instead of into the multiple and fundamental infrastructure priorities which currently face the city.

In sum

The Central Library is neither earthquake prone nor damaged. The “localised structural vulnerabilities” identified by engineers as far back as seven years ago and since, need to be remediated and fixed.

The Holmes report said seven years ago “we anticipate that improvement measures … would be undertaken at the earliest practical opportunity to improve the performance of the overall building and eliminate localised risk.”

My request to the Council is to follow the science and the experts, adopt the recommendations in the Holmes report, and accordingly fix the Library forthwith in the most cost effective way, refurbish as necessary, and re-open it, as the Holmes engineers said, “at the earliest practical opportunity.”

Helene Ritchie made this submission to the city council as part of its consultation about the Central Library. She is a former deputy mayor of Wellington, and in the late 1980s she was chair of the Civic Centre Project which gave Wellington its heart and led to the design and construction of the new civic centre as an integrated whole. The project included the new library building, a new civic administration building, the development of civic square, retention and repurposing the old library building into the City Art Gallery, the unique City to Sea Bridge and its sculptures, and strengthening and refurbishing the Town Hall. (Sir) Ian Athfield, one of New Zealand’s pre-eminent architects, led the design of the Central Library.