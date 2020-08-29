Councillors take walkabout on Mt Vic to see effects of Spatial Plan changes



Cr Nicola Young and Mayor Andy Foster. Photo via Twitter from Nicola Young

News from Mt Victoria Historical Society

This morning at the Mayor’s request we did a Mt Victoria ‘walkabout’ with the Mayor and our ward councillors. It was a valuable opportunity to show the reality of the city council’s Draft Spatial Plan. Some of the key things we pointed out were:

· existing density

· the lack of logic in half of Brougham Street having no protection (including where there is a house listed as a heritage building in the district plan and some of the oldest houses in Wellington), while the other half – not substantially different in heritage values – does. On one half, buildings up to 6 storeys will be allowed on one side.

· character protection in small areas where 3-4 storey buildings could be built alongside the heritage buildings

· the fact that, if the Council continues to manage resource consents as it does now, any of these heights could be increased

We’re working closely with other heritage organisations and residents’ associations whose areas are affected and some of us met with Councillor Fitzsimons (Portfolio leader Social Housing and Housing Partnerships) on Friday to raise our concerns. We got a good hearing but will need to continue pushing the message that heritage does not need to be sacrificed to provide housing.

The Mt Victoria public meeting about the Draft Spatial Plan is confirmed for 6.30 pm on Thursday September 3, at the Tararua Tramping Club. This will be a great opportunity to learn more about the plan and to ask questions.

Because we’re still at Level 2, numbers will have to be restricted, but it will also be live streamed on both the Mt Vic Residents Assn and MVHS Facebook sites.

If you can’t make it in person or online, we’ll put our presentation on our website.

