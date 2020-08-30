Face masks compulsory from tomorrow on buses and trains; limited capacity continuing

News from Metlink

Face coverings become mandatory on all Metlink services from tomorrow (Monday). A face covering can include a face mask, scarf or bandana, you just need to wear a face covering on our services.

There will be some exemptions for health, disability or mental reasons – we are waiting for updates from Government. Please also remember that some of our drivers might be exempt for these same reasons. Children under 12 are also exempt from wearing a face covering on our services (dedicated school services also have their own set of rules).

It is important to note that the implementation of mandatory face coverings has not changed the physical distancing restrictions for Alert Level 2 – this means we can only deliver a limited capacity across ALL our services.

Physical distancing restrictions mean our trains and buses are running at approximately 30-35% of the normal capacity – even though demand has only dropped to approximately 75%.

We just don’t have enough drivers or vehicles to meet the demand, especially during peak commute times. We’re putting on additional services where we can; we have a number of stand-by drivers across the network to provide cover for unplanned absences and once we have all the normal services covered we’re running additional services to alleviate some of the peak capacity pressure.

So please allow more time for your journey, have a plan ‘b’ in place, or consider other modes of travel, such as walking or cycling.

Here are some other important things you need to remember whilst using Metlink services:

If you are sick, do not travel on public transport. If you can, work from home

Please adhere to a 1m physical distance on board buses, trains and the Harbour Ferry (this means leave a seat between you and the next passenger), and 2m at stop, wharf or station – we really need you to ‘help us to help you’ by sticking to these physical distancing rules (the rules are slightly different for dedicated school services)

There is no standing on any Metlink service during Alert Level 2

Wearing a face mask or face covering is mandatory on board all Metlink services from Monday 31 August as per Ministry of Health and Government guidelines

Limited capacity

Under Alert Level 2 Metlink services can’t carry as many passengers on board. Physical distancing measures mean passengers must sit 1m apart (usually one seat between individuals).

We’re running services with approximately 30-35% capacity on buses, 30% capacity on trains and 55% capacity on the Harbour Ferry. These figures are based on seating and standing capacity for normal operating services with no distancing requirements.

To help us, please consider:

Staggering your journey to avoid travelling during peak times

Planning your journey in advance and allow plenty of time

Limited capacity may mean you have to wait for the next service so have a plan b up your sleeve

Walking, cycling or scootering are also great options for close trips.

Fares will remain in place at Alert Level 2 and we will be accepting cash, but we continue to recommend people use other options that are available. Buses will retain front door boarding for the time being which will allow for customer accessibility needs.

Physical distancing

Please also note that we are working through getting our physical distancing stickers onto all vehicles/stops, this does take time. Meantime we ask that you self-manage distancing by sitting one seat apart and remaining 2m apart while waiting for your service.

With regard to physical distancing enforcement, please be aware that it is not our Metlink on-board staff or driver’s place to enforce these rules and it is up to individuals to manage their own physical distancing on our services and at stations.

Checklist for using public transport – please commit to good hand hygiene, wear a mask on public transport, maintain safe physical distancing and log your travel for contact tracing purposes.

Contact tracing

It is now more important than ever to scan QR codes. From Thursday, 3 September Metlink will have QR codes across all Metlink services as well as train station ticket offices, the kiosk at Wellington station and the East by West Ferry reception. You can scan these codes with either the NZ COVID Tracer App or Rippl App. If you are using the Rippl App, don’t forget to ‘check-out’ at the end of your journey. If you have a Snapper card, ensure you register it, you will then be able to view your travel history on-board our Metlink buses.

By scanning the QR codes and registering your Snapper card, you will help make contact tracing easier and faster should there be COVID-19 exposure in our region.

If you are paying by cash, SuperGold card or Monthly pass on our bus network we encourage you to download the NZ COVID Tracer app which now records manual entries, or continue to track your journey by taking a note or photo of the orange capacity poster by the doors on Metlink services, where you sat and the time you got on and off. Please respect the privacy of others and ensure images don’t include Metlink staff or other passengers.

Information for schools

Under Alert Level 2 Metlink dedicated school services will run to the usual timetable and routes.

Students may sit together and all seats can be filled. Standing, however, is not permitted. With no standing allowed, there will be a reduction in capacity on the bus so students should have a Plan B in place for their school travel.

Students will be expected to use on board hand sanitiser when boarding, and schools will need to keep a register of students for contact tracing purposes.

Face coverings will not need to be worn on school services, or by children under 12 on public services.

Face coverings will become mandatory on all other public transport from Monday.

It is important to remember that while face coverings are complementary to physical distancing, they are not a replacement and students using public services to get to school need to remember we will have limited capacity.

Using a scarf or bandana to cover your face is absolutely fine. The Government mandate is that face masks or face coverings must be worn on public transport but there will also be some exemptions. We are waiting for details on how exemptions will work.