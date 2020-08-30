Adam Art Gallery cancels exhibition’s public opening

News from Adam Art Gallery

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we have made the decision to cancel our public exhibition opening for Frances Hodgkins/European Journeys and adjust the schedule of our weekend events. Please see our updated schedule below.

2pm Saturday 5 September

Mary Kisler and Kim Hill in conversation

Adam Art Gallery

Join Mary Kisler, curator of Frances Hodgkins: European Journeys, and Radio New Zealand journalist and commentator Kim Hill for a lively conversation drawing on Kisler’s experiences of researching Hodgkins’ life, work and travels, and responding to the paintings on display. Attendance limited, RSVP essential. Please register here.

3pm* Sunday 6 September *please note new time

Christina Barton and Imogen Taylor in conversation

Adam Art Gallery

Join Adam Art Gallery director Christina Barton and artist Imogen Taylor for a discussion about her new work made for this occasion. Attendance limited, RSVP essential. Please register here.

We hope you’ll visit the exhibitions which will be open to the public 5 September – 13 December 2020, Tuesday – Sunday 11am–5pm.

Adam Art Gallery ensures government recommended safety protocols are in place during events. We ask that you please be mindful of physically distancing at least 1 metre in the gallery when visiting.

During Level 2, visitors may access the gallery through Gates 3, 7, and the Mount Street path. Other buildings on the Victoria University of Wellington campus are secure-access only.

Please feel free contact us with any questions 04 463 6835 ann.gale@vuw.ac.nz.