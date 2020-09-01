In it together – rethinking the city’s economy

by Diane Calvert

When discussing the city’s economic future with a local iwi business leader, his phrase “he waka eke noa” (we are in this waka together) struck a chord with me. This collegial approach amongst our many business and social leaders existed pre-Covid-19 and it’s our city’s key weapon in coming out the other side of Covid-19, even stronger.

The foundations are already in Wellington – a world-renowned vibrant liveable city, great talent, film and digital tech industries, educational, research and science institutes, the seat of Government and a strong creative culture woven throughout the Capital.

One impact of Covid-19 has been more people working from home. That has its benefits, but what is it doing to the vibrancy and economy of our CBD (the engine room of the region)? Do we sit back and let the CBD crumble away and not intervene?

There is a famous Peter Drucker quote “culture eats strategy for breakfast” meaning the culture of a company always determines success, regardless of how effective their strategy may be. Will the effects of more people working from home slowly erode the culture gains that many organisations have developed and will need to sustain if they are going to continue to grow and innovate?

So in that context, what should we do in Wellington? First up we need to understand how changing work patterns affect the economic viability of the central city.

One early intervention would be pausing the road changes to the Golden Mile. This would give retailers and hospitality a breathing space to focus on getting through the next year uninterrupted by Council’s pre Covid-19 planned roadworks. We can also work with others to find innovative ways to attract people back into the central city for longer periods – such as free weekend public transport along the Golden Mile, cost-effective long-term weekend parking, and supporting more events on our wonderful waterfront with the likes of the Van Gogh Digital nights, night markets and Matariki festival that are accessible to everyone.

For the longer term, the city’s economic strategies are well overdue for a rethink.

Over the past six months I have been working closely with leaders across our business sectors getting a better understanding of their pain points, especially with the Council. I know we have to find better ways of engaging and demonstrating we really are open for business. Investing in reliable infrastructure and offering a choice of housing forms will be important parts of any strategy to ensure we continue to attract great talent.

As we come through the initial emergency response, the Council will soon be bringing together some of our key business leaders for a Hui on the city’s economic future. Already common themes for the city’s future are emerging – focus on core economic strengths such as technology and research, ramp up the creativity, create meaningful partnerships, provide decisive focused city leadership, and think more regionally and internationally.

“He waka eke noa” We are in this waka together.

Diane Calvert is a Wellington City Councillor and holds the Council’s Economic Development portfoli