New campaign opposes WCC’s plan to destroy heritage suburbs
News from KWC
Keep Wellington’s Character is a new non-partisan heritage-based campaign formed in response to the Wellington City Council’s Draft Spatial Plan and wider ‘Planning for Growth’ proposal. The WCC has gone far beyond what’s needed for an affordable, compact, resilient city. The plan will destroy heritage suburbs.
To launch the campaign, Keep Wellington’s Character have released a video in which urban historian Ben Schrader and concerned Wellingtonian Sue Elliot share their view about the proposal on the future of Wellington city and for its residents.
The Draft Spatial Plan follows central government’s recent National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) which directs city councils to loosen planning rules and raise height limits to accommodate future residents. After the failure of Kiwi-build, this is its response to housing needs.
Under the guise of Local Government engagement, WCC is amending the District Plan and changing existing community conditions. WCC has not been transparent about its plan to allow 6 storey development in the heritage suburbs of Mt Victoria, Aro Valley, Mt Cook and Newtown. Nor has it been transparent about 3-4 storey development in all the heritage suburbs, including Aotearoa’soldest suburb of Thorndon.
Keep Wellington’s Character calls for the heritage of inner city suburbs to be recognised. They should not be broken up with high rise and intense development. Protecting a few streetscapes (as WCC proposes) will not adequately reflect their heritage values.
Currently, the heritage suburbs have “character” protections under the existing District Plan. A resource consent is required before demolishing pre-1930s buildings in those heritage suburbs. The WCC plan will take important protection away from about 70% of the heritage suburbs, opening the way for widespread demolition.
Keep Wellington’s Character asks WCC to:
1.Reverse proposal to remove existing heritage protection that requires a resource consent tobe granted in order to demolish pre-1930s buildings in heritage suburbs.
2.Use themost likely (medium) population growth scenario (ie 46,000) not an unlikely upperrange of 80,000 new residents and update its Housing Capacity Assessment – as required bycentral government.
3.Count how much housing capacity will be created by its radical proposal to allow high risedevelopment in heritage suburbs and publish it.
4.Be transparent about the locations of high rise development and the shady impersonalenvironments likely to result, and that neighbouring cottages and villas will not be able to support solar panels on their roofs, contrary to WCC vision.
5.Extend the “engagement” period, since COVID level 2 has prevented community meetings,and WCC has cancelled planned appearances at libraries.
6.Acknowledge that during a general election is not the time for WCC to consult on such a wideranging proposal.
7.Address housing needs through active community housing projects and focus on urgent infrastructure needs like clean water and waste management.
The outreach campaign will continue throughout the public consultation and submission period that is set to terminate on 5 October. Submissions on “Planning for Growth” can be made atplanningforgrowth.wellington.govt.nz/your-views/consultations-and-engagements or by emailingplanningforgrowth@wcc.govt.nz
New NPS means our choice is not between current blanket heritage protection vs targeted heritage protection. Our choice is between targeted heritage protection vs zero heritage protection. Which is a choice that most people can make pretty quickly I’m guessing. [via twitter]
Not sure why poorly built old housing (which implies that our country’s colonial output is ‘character’, a vaguely racist implication) needs to be protected. Wellington is not Paris, or London – people don’t come here for history. Take your NIMBYism to the suburbs.
I live in a 110-year-old Wellington home which is as solid as … it’s not poorly built. And it looks good too. Wellington has its own fascinating history – we’re not the same as Paris or London – and our oldest neighbourhoods are a great reminder of our past. Congratulations to the campaigners who are opposing the destruction.
Funny that some of the people lamenting the loss of the character home at 128 Abel Smith St are the same people salivating at the prospect of firing up the bulldozers for other houses of heritage value. Tom – how would anything ever become historic if it kept being knocked down because it wasn’t old enough as judged by another country’s history? One of the best things about arriving in Wellington is seeing all the weatherboard houses lining the hills, can’t say I felt the same affinity flying into Hong Kong and looking out the window.
Oh look it’s more nimbies trying to deny warm, dry, modern housing for our growing population. I love the look of character homes as much as the next person but to pretend that’s any kind of reason to lock out sensible growth and relieve pressure on our housing crisis is insane, arrogant, and immensely privileged.
I’m glad you have a nice warm home Traveller, that puts you in the minority. For most young people in this city, the options for housing are bleak and expensive. Wellington is a lovely city which will continue to grow and we simply need more housing to allow for this. Maintaining some sort of vague heritage which people may or may not appreciate 100 years from in the face of progress and making housing equitable for the disadvantaged or working class is an easy trade off in my book.
@Tom Lawton, You mean the poorly built timber housing that has outlasted anything else in this earthquake prone city?
Also, the suburbs in question, otherwise known as Berhampore, Newtown, Aro Valley, Thorndon, Mt. Cook and Mt. Victoria all now, or have at one time housed lower-income families from pretty much everywhere: Newtown may well have the most diverse community in the city. So as easy as it is to simply equate these buildings to their colonial builders, I’m afraid their histories are far more complex.
If you’re of the opinion that replacing workable, historical and charming homes with market driven 6-storey (profit-driven and cheaply built) complexes that will shade out the rest of the suburb, and, which by the way, will not be affordable, then be my guest. However, 6 years from now, when the Newtown Festival is having its last hoorah and we still have a housing crisis, this will all be a shame. We’re speeding up the gentrification process, stripping the suburbs of their character and creating impersonal breeze block suburbs – all in the ostensible name of the poor. These homes will become another casualty of government mismanagement, a failing taxation system that inflates house prices and a few decadent developers.
The problem will be perennial unless the government revolutionises their strategy. This outcome was probably inevitable but that doesn’t mean it’s not unfortunate.
“One of the best things about arriving in Wellington is seeing all the weatherboard houses lining the hills, can’t say I felt the same affinity flying into Hong Kong and looking out the window”
It’s hilarious that you think your wanting a nice view out the window is in some way comparable to the misery of living in a cold, damp character house with no insulation
The debate here is not about heritage versus housing – it is easy to do both; rather it is about democracy versus deregulation. Planning for Growth proposes very wide-ranging deregulation, and assumes developers will cherry pick sites.
Housing affordability was not even considered in designing these proposals, and the most likely immediate effect is replacement of rental housing with upmarket dwellings. This is exactly what we have seen in southern Te Aro and along Oriental Parade when they were upzoned.
Affordable, warm, dry housing is an urgent need. These proposals will do nothing to address that need, because they have not been designed that way. Global experience suggests that you need targeted measures and an active public housing programme, as well as a more equal distribution of wealth, to deliver widespread housing availability.
Furthermore there is no a lot of rhetoric but no actual evidence that the planning system is constraining the provision of housing. The Council has done no evaluation of why upzoning has not led to housing development on Adelaide Road.
Possibly the most outrageous claim is that Planning for Growth will help address climate change. In many ways, it is exactly the opposite type of densification to what is needed to reduce emissions. It will slightly increase density in already dense areas while doing nothing to create the web of urban villages across the city that is needed to reduce car dependence.