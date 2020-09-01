New campaign opposes WCC’s plan to destroy heritage suburbs

News from KWC

Keep Wellington’s Character is a new non-partisan heritage-based campaign formed in response to the Wellington City Council’s Draft Spatial Plan and wider ‘Planning for Growth’ proposal. The WCC has gone far beyond what’s needed for an affordable, compact, resilient city. The plan will destroy heritage suburbs.

To launch the campaign, Keep Wellington’s Character have released a video in which urban historian Ben Schrader and concerned Wellingtonian Sue Elliot share their view about the proposal on the future of Wellington city and for its residents.

The Draft Spatial Plan follows central government’s recent National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) which directs city councils to loosen planning rules and raise height limits to accommodate future residents. After the failure of Kiwi-build, this is its response to housing needs.

Under the guise of Local Government engagement, WCC is amending the District Plan and changing existing community conditions. WCC has not been transparent about its plan to allow 6 storey development in the heritage suburbs of Mt Victoria, Aro Valley, Mt Cook and Newtown. Nor has it been transparent about 3-4 storey development in all the heritage suburbs, including Aotearoa’soldest suburb of Thorndon.

Keep Wellington’s Character calls for the heritage of inner city suburbs to be recognised. They should not be broken up with high rise and intense development. Protecting a few streetscapes (as WCC proposes) will not adequately reflect their heritage values.

Currently, the heritage suburbs have “character” protections under the existing District Plan. A resource consent is required before demolishing pre-1930s buildings in those heritage suburbs. The WCC plan will take important protection away from about 70% of the heritage suburbs, opening the way for widespread demolition.

Keep Wellington’s Character asks WCC to:

1.Reverse proposal to remove existing heritage protection that requires a resource consent tobe granted in order to demolish pre-1930s buildings in heritage suburbs.

2.Use the​most likely​ (medium) population growth scenario (ie 46,000) not an unlikely upperrange of 80,000 new residents and update its Housing Capacity Assessment – as required bycentral government.

3.Count how much housing capacity will be created by its radical proposal to allow high risedevelopment in heritage suburbs and publish it.

4.Be transparent about the locations of high rise development and the shady impersonalenvironments likely to result, and that neighbouring cottages and villas will not be able to support solar panels on their roofs, contrary to WCC vision.

5.Extend the “engagement” period, since COVID level 2 has prevented community meetings,and WCC has cancelled planned appearances at libraries.

6.Acknowledge that during a general election is not the time for WCC to consult on such a wideranging proposal.

7.Address housing needs through active community housing projects and focus on urgent infrastructure needs like clean water and waste management.

The outreach campaign will continue throughout the public consultation and submission period that is set to terminate on 5 October. Submissions on “Planning for Growth” can be made atplanningforgrowth.wellington.govt.nz/your-views/consultations-and-engagements​ or by emailingplanningforgrowth@wcc.govt.nz