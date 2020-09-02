Wildly optimistic about population growth

by Ben Schrader

The Draft Spatial Plan’s presumption that Wellington’s population is going to increase by 80,000 over the next 30 years is wildly optimistic.

Statistics NZ modelling came up with three scenarios: low growth of about 20,000 people; medium growth of 47,000 people, and high growth of 75,000 people. WCC officials chose the highest scenario and added another 5,000 people. What do they base this forecast on?

Demographers are saying that New Zealand’s fertility is declining, meaning we’ll be more reliant on immigration for population increases in the future.

Even if this picks up again in a post-Covid-19 environment, most immigrants will continue to settle in NZ’s growth triangle: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga.

Wellington has a history of over-predicting its population increases.

During the 1900s many thought it become NZ’s metropolis – hence its nickname ‘Empire City’. This proved illusory.

Town planners in the 1960s/70s asserted the city would sprawl into Ohariu Valley and Aro Valley would fill with high-rise apartments to accommodate growth. But this never eventuated because the city’s population went into relative decline.

The WCC would be wiser to aim for a more realistic, medium growth scenario and adapt the Draft Spatial Plan accordingly.