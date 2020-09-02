Wildly optimistic about population growth
by Ben Schrader
The Draft Spatial Plan’s presumption that Wellington’s population is going to increase by 80,000 over the next 30 years is wildly optimistic.
Statistics NZ modelling came up with three scenarios: low growth of about 20,000 people; medium growth of 47,000 people, and high growth of 75,000 people. WCC officials chose the highest scenario and added another 5,000 people. What do they base this forecast on?
Demographers are saying that New Zealand’s fertility is declining, meaning we’ll be more reliant on immigration for population increases in the future.
Even if this picks up again in a post-Covid-19 environment, most immigrants will continue to settle in NZ’s growth triangle: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga.
Wellington has a history of over-predicting its population increases.
During the 1900s many thought it become NZ’s metropolis – hence its nickname ‘Empire City’. This proved illusory.
Town planners in the 1960s/70s asserted the city would sprawl into Ohariu Valley and Aro Valley would fill with high-rise apartments to accommodate growth. But this never eventuated because the city’s population went into relative decline.
The WCC would be wiser to aim for a more realistic, medium growth scenario and adapt the Draft Spatial Plan accordingly.
Thanks Ben for this constructive contribution.
I am looking around the CBD now and wondering … contrary to the Council’s population “predictions,” are we facing a glut of apartments? And perhaps a greater question: do shoe box apartments without ready access to outside or green space or even balconies comprise environmentally sustainable living/architecture?
The amount of brilliant young students, professionals and families who have been forced out of Wellington due to high rents and unhealthy housing caused by blanket character protections is a tragedy.
Ben Schrader is part of the group ‘Keep Wellington’s Character’. He appears in the video in the article published yesterday.
The Draft Spatial Plan proposes a huge deregulation of planning rules that will favour developers and has the potential to reshape the city in detrimental ways. With a (more-realistic) medium growth scenario, there would be scope to protect most of the character areas and also accommodate future growth in existing brownfield sites, ideally along public transport routes as set out in Auckland’s unitary plan .
If the DSP goes ahead as presently proposed, we’ll end up with a city where 6-8 storey apartment blocks are scattered higgledy-piggledy through the inner city suburbs with no guarantee they will be any more affordable than anything presently available.