Obstruction on overhead power lines stops trains between Paekakariki and Waikanae

News from Metlink at 11.25am

Train services on the Kapiti Line will be replaced by buses between Paekakariki and Waikanae because of an overhead obstruction.

Traction staff are on their way to remove the obstruction from the overhead power lines in order for us to resume train services between Paekakariki and Waikanae.

Bus replacements are on their way to Paekakariki station to travel to Waikanae and then will return to Paekakariki. These buses should arrive in Paekakariki at approximately 11:40am.

We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.