Missing Cannons Creek 20-year-old found after appeal from police

September 2, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police are urgently seeking sightings of Izeah Hall-Taputu.

Izeah, aged 20, is missing from his home in Cannons Creek and there are significant concerns for his welfare.

If you have seen Izeah today, or you have information which might help us locate him, please call 111 immediately, quoting event number P043519039.

UPDATE from NZ Police
The 20-year-old man reported missing from his home in Cannons Creek earlier today has been found. Police would like to thank all those who provided information and assistance to help us find him.

