$95,000 to increase weekend safe zone patrols in Courtenay Place

Report from RNZ

Wellington’s Saturday late-night safe zone initiative has been granted extra funding to extend its work to Friday nights as well.

The Take 10 service was launched last year and is aimed at reducing and preventing alcohol-related harm and violence.

The Wellington City Council has granted a $95,000 funding increase amid concerns of rising violence in the entertainment district.

In the past couple of months, several people have been seriously injured or arrested due to alcohol-related harm and violence in the city.

THis has led the council to revive the night-time forum – a combination of involved parties working on longer-term solutions.

One initiative that was identified as a quick and easy way to reduce harm was to extend Take 10 to operate on Friday nights.

“Police are telling us that there’s a pattern of increased violence on Courtenay Place – they’re worried about fatalities appearing,” said Wellington City Councillor and community wellbeing portfolio lead Fleur Fitzsimons.

“So really supporting Take 10 is an attempt to reduce harm by providing a safe zone in that entertainment precinct.

“It’s got strong support from the police, from the hospitality industry, and also from Regional Public Health.

“It’s unusual that those three groups come together to support this, but it really goes to show the value of Take 10 as an initiative aimed to reduce alcohol-related harm and prevent harm.”