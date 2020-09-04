Getting it wrong about population growth
by Hugh Rennie
Early 1970s official estimates for population growth predicted that within 20 years the Judgeford/ Grenada/ etc areas would be full, the Hutt Valley would be bulging, and Featherston would have a population of 10,000 commuting to Wellington. This was based on assumptions about employment in manufacturing, processing, distribution, office and other industries, etc which were wrong.
The Wellington City Council’s planning then assumed the economic life of a wooden building was 70 years. Their plan assumed that people in areas like Mt Cook and the Aro Valley would welcome the acquisition and demolition of their homes, a North West Connector up the Valley through to Karori, and UK-style high rise rental flats dotted around.
They built one – the Nairn Street flats. Those who actually lived in these areas rebelled.
It took years of fighting the Council to deliver what the locals wanted, not what the planners dreamed of. No more Nairn Street flats, no North West connector, timber houses are still there but 40+ years older, and new building is similar to the old. (Incidentally, the cost of each flat was then equal to the cost of two new freehold houses in Newlands!)
Since then, whole areas of employment have gone – distribution warehouses, manufacturing, freezing works, motor assembly plants, head offices of major businesses. Now we are starting to see government agencies downsizing their Wellington activities and some are now run out of Auckland.
The City Council has no visible strategy to contain, let alone reverse, this trend.
The major attractions of Wellington life – lifestyle, residential environment, culture, education etc – are based on what is now to be discarded by these “planners”. Many of the areas Wellingtonians like most would never make it through today’s planning controls if they had not already been built.
One more significant earthquake would probably be terminal for any further growth in Wellington. Ask Christchurch people if they want to live in any residential block above 3 storeys!
The people who live here and their viewpoints are what planners should take as a priority. When the new townspeople arrive, welcome them and find them somewhere to live, by all means. However, do not disfigure the city for the sake of a speculatory influx.
I personally object to buildings taller than one storey being built anywhere within walking distance of anywhere else. Almost all parts of Wellington from Miramar to Karori and from Khandallah to Island Bay are in walking distance of each other.
Please council: take advice from staff, do not treat it as vox dei.
David Mackenzie – I’m not sure if your comment is satire or simply mis-informed. You object to any buildings taller than one storey within walking distance – that includes the whole of Wellington. Are you saying that the whole of Wellington from Miramar to Karori should be just one storey high? That would have the effect of deleting the entire CBD. Is that your intent, as a self imposed Voice of God?