Priced out of the city

by Conor Hill

The Wellington City Council has a vision in which the city grows at an incredibly slow rate. Slower than it has been growing. Significantly slower than the rest of the region. Far slower than the country as a whole is growing.

This vision of course is that the city will only add 75,000 people in the next 30 years, a rate of growth barely above 1% per annum.

Somehow this is presented as the highest growth option. This is mind boggling.

Many of the young families I know who have bought in the Hutt Valley, or Porirua, or left the region altogether have done so after being priced out of Wellington City.

If Wellington had an additional 30,000 affordable homes for rent or sale, Wellington would add that many people in 3 years, not 30.

Of course we know the downside of not preparing for enough people. It’s what Wellington suffers from currently. Homelessness, crazy rents, huge numbers of people on social housing waiting lists and ridiculous house prices. Poor transport options, and an ever increasing rates bill as huge infrastructure charges come due.

If we want to avoid this, then it’s imperative we plan for growth, rather than put the discussion in the too hard basket.