Southbound coastal traffic is delayed tonight on SH1

September 6, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

There’ve been significant delays tonight for southbound traffic returning to Wellington on State Highway 1.

At 5pm the NZ Transport Agency (which now calls itself Waka Kotahi) reported congestion from Paraparaumu to Pukerua Bay, with queues back to the intersection with Raumati Rd.

The congestion for southbound traffic was continuing at 6.15, with the queues unchanged.

Advice (or perhaps it was a request?) from the Transport Agency: Please continue to expect significant DELAYS this evening

