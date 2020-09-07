Last day for telling the council to keep the Central Library

Wellington.Scoop

Almost 900 public submissions about the fate of the Central Library have been received by the Wellington City Council, in a consultation process which ends tonight.

The Library has now been closed for 18 months, since it was ruled as seismically unsound.

In June and again in July, councillors voted to strengthen the building, using base isolators. This plan was also supported by staff.

But councillors then accepted staff advice that consultation had to include other options, as well as the one they had voted for.

Inner City Wellington criticised a lack of clarity in the consultation documents, and this drew a detailed response from the council.

Last year a leading engineer and architect both spoke in favour of strengthening and reopening the library, and said the work could easily be done “if there was a will to do it.” They also said that council costings had over-estimated how much the work would cost.

Tonight at 5pm is the deadline to send your opinion to the council.