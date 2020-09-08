Councils’ water company chooses two new directors

News from Wellington Water

The Wellington Water Committee has appointed two new directors to the Board of Wellington Water: Kim Skelton and Mike Underhill.

Kim Skelton is Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, and has been involved with the work of Wellington Water as a member of the Water Committee since 2019.

She has a background in governance and stakeholder relationship and was on the Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee at Greater Wellington Regional Council from 2016-2019. She is currently chair of a mana whenua steering group working with the NZ Transport Agency.

Mike Underhill is Ngāti Raukawa and has a background in management and governance of energy companies, and regional development, including as chief executive of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority. He is a director of two Lines companies Network Waitaki and Electra Ltd.

The Chair of the Wellington Water Committee which represents the six council owners of Wellington Water, David Bassett, said he was pleased to welcome the new directors.

“Kim and Mike both have diverse and highly valuable experience that will bring a renewed strength to the Board of Wellington Water,” Mr Bassett said.

The term of each appointment is three years, and the new appointments bring the total number of independent directors of the council-owned company to five. Wellington Water’s Board is chaired by Geoff Dangerfield.

