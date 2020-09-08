Wellington Phoenix home from Australia after 14 day quarantine

Wellington.Scoop

Members of the Wellington Phoenix left their Wellington quarantine hotel today to return to their families,. They left Wellington for Australia on Saturday 20 June … 80 days ago.

On August 25, players and coaching staff departed from the Sydney hotel which had been their base for nine weeks during the Hyundai A-League’s season re-start.

Coach Ufuk Talay and coaching staff returned to New Zealand, along with players David Ball, Callan Elliot, Louis Fenton, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Zac Jones, Alex Rufer, Oliver Sail, Walter Scott, Sam Sutton and Ben Waine.

These staff and players quarantined in Wellington for 14 days at a government-appointed quarantine hotel.

Australian-based players Luke DeVere, Cameron Devlin, Liam McGing, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio and Brandon Wilson remained in Australia and began the process of returning home to their respective states.

Steven Taylor, Ulises Davila and Matti Steinmann will return to the UK, Mexico and Germany respectively for the off-season. In addition Stefan Marinovic, Liberato Cacace and Callum McCowatt have elected to travel to Europe directly from Australia for personal reasons.

The club worked extensively with New Zealand government authorities including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Department of Immigration, as well as New Zealand Army and Wellington International Airport and Football Federation Australia to facilitate the return of players and staff. The club would like to pass on their sincere thanks to all parties involved.