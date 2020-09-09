Wellington Scoop
Man charged with murder after death in Palmerston North

September 9, 2020Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Palmerston North yesterday. The man received serious injuries following an incident on Rugby Street, Awapuni late yesterday morning. The 34-year-old man later died in hospital.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.

We’d like to speak to anyone in the vicinity of Rugby Street yesterday who may have information which can assist. This includes the occupants of a silver or grey coloured SUV or people mover-style vehicle which was in the area at the time.

Please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200908/9621. Information can also be supplied anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

