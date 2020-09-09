Central Library to be given top heritage protection – architectural, historical and social value

by Helene Ritchie

Heritage New Zealand have agreed with my submission which nominated Wellington’s Central Library for the highest possible heritage protection in New Zealand. I am delighted. Our distinctive library is well and truly worthy of this highest protection.

As a result, Heritage New Zealand is proposing that the Library be listed and protected as a category one Historic Place, particularly but not only for its architectural, historical and social values, recognising that the Library is the second most utilised public building in Wellington after Te Papa.

The protection includes sculptures inside by renowned New Zealand sculptors and architects John Scott, Alan Brown, Paratene Matchitt, and recognition of some of Clare Athfield’s interior design work and some of the unique furniture and chattels.

My background as former Chair of the Civic Centre project, when the entire concept plan was developed and adopted in 1987/88, and the team of architects, Athfield, Tebbs and Moller was appointed, enabled me to provide extensive supporting material with my nomination to Heritage New Zealand, emphasising the key role of the Library (and civic centre) in the life of the Capital.

In their in-depth report, Heritage New Zealand say:

The Wellington Central Library possesses outstanding architectural significance as a highly esteemed postmodern building, employing classical architectural forms, historical references and varied shapes and materials to arresting effect. The building is critically acclaimed by architectural commentators and has won major architectural awards. It has exceptional historical significance as a major work of Ian Athfield, one of New Zealand’s most renowned architects of recent times.. a very significant figure in the modern history of Aotearoa New Zealand architecture.…. Commonly referred to as Wellington’s living room, the Central Library has outstanding social significance as a much-loved and visited institution. Its outstanding significance rests on its architectural, historical and social values …. it occupies a special position in Aotearoa New Zealand’s architectural landscape. Its most striking feature, the collection of nīkau palm columns, is part of the cultural fabric of Wellington… In addition to the critical approbation this building has received, it had a high level of public use and associated esteem.…a place to access books, magazines, music and technology, it was valued as a meeting point, relaxation spot, and warm and inviting haven on a cold day.

Heritage New Zealand is recommending that a conservation plan be prepared; that the building be seismically strengthened, conserved and refurbished in accordance with the conservation plan; that it be added to the Wellington City District Plan heritage schedule and scheduled for protection, and that the heritage values of the building inform the use and management of the site.

They are now calling for comment on their report and recommendations, by 13 October.

Helene Ritchie, a former deputy mayor, chaired the Civic Centre project which approved the concept plan, and commissioned architects Athfield, Moller and Tebbs to design the Library and civic centre.