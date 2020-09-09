Crash delays northbound traffic on SH1 for almost four hours

Wellington.Scoop

A crash this afternoon caused delays for almost four hours for northbound traffic on State Highway 1 between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki.

The crash was reported by the NZTA at 2.35pm.

It said northbound lanes were blocked near Beach Road.

Two hours later, nothing had changed. The agency was asking drivers to delay their journeys or avoid the area.

Then at 5pm, the Agency had organised what it called “stop go traffic control.” It said the queues were south of Airlie Road.

Things sounded worse at 5.45 when the Agency said traffic remained “sitting south of Airlie Road.” It was again asking drivers to delay their journeys.

It wasn’t till 6.25 that the crash had been cleared and the closed lanes were reopened. By that time, said the NZTA, northbound queues were back to the Plimmerton roundabout.