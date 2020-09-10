Council To Issue Reminders About NZTA WoF Deadline

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council will start issuing warnings this week to remind vehicle users the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s COVID-related extension for vehicle registrations, Warrants of Fitness (WoF) and Certificates of Fitness (CoF) ends at 11.59pm on Saturday 10 October.

During COVID-19 Alert Level 4, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) granted temporary extensions for vehicle registrations, Warrants of Fitness and Certificates of Fitness which had expired from 1 January 2020 onwards. These extensions allowed people to continue driving and using their vehicles legally while they were unable to renew the documents during lockdown.

With NZTA’s deadline announced, Wellington City Council will start to issue warnings a month prior from today (Thursday 10 September) to remind vehicle users they need to check their expired registrations, Warrants of Fitness and Certificates of Fitness before the 10 October deadline.

Key information:

Issuing infringements for documents that expired during 2020 were put on hold because the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency granted a temporary extension from 10 April 2020 for these documents in response to COVID-19. However, the extension will end at 11.59pm, Saturday 10 October 2020.

Wellington City Council will resume issuing infringements for vehicles with expired registrations, Warrants of Fitness and Certificates of Fitness documentation from 7am, Sunday 11 October 2020.

Infringement notices will apply to all vehicles parked on public roads with vehicle inspection and licensing documents expiring between 1 January and 10 October 2020, that remain expired as at 11 October 2020.

If a vehicle is unwarranted or unlicensed from Sunday 11 October 2020, it may be issued a $200 fee.

The usual grace period of one calendar month will not apply to vehicles with documents expiring between 1 January and 10 October 2020. This is because the extension was implemented by the Government in the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.

The standard one calendar month grace period will apply as usual to vehicles with documents which expire from Sunday 11 October 2020 onwards.

If a WoF/CoF has expired, we strongly recommend it is renewed as soon as possible to ensure the proper safety checks are completed. Long waiting times are expected as garages deal with the backlog.

Our Parking Services Parking Officers will issue warnings to unwarranted and unlicensed vehicles parked on a public road from 10 September until 10 October 2020. The warnings are intended to remind and prompt drivers and owners to renew their document.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url