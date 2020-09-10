Wellington Scoop
They’re lifting a crane through the roof into the Town Hall

September 10, 2020

News from WCC
This weekend we’re moving a crane into Wellington’s Town Hall. Traffic and car parking on the south side of Wakefield St will be closed from 9am Friday until 8pm Sunday, so the heavy vehicles have enough space to move the crane safely into place.

The crane will remain inside until early 2022 to carry out the ongoing strengthening work.

To fit the crane in, we will carefully remove a small part of the roof.

This will be covered and repaired once the crane is removed.

