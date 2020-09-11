Police seek 82-year-old, missing from her Miramar home

News from NZ Police

An 82-year-old woman has been missing from her home in Miramar since last night.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding her. She is: Ioanna Siatiras, 82.

She was last seen around 9:30 last night near New World Miramar.

Ioanna is 5’5, of medium build and likely wearing black.

Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is safe, so are asking anyone who has seen her to contact Police immediately.

If you have any information about her please call Police on 105 quoting job number P043627041.

