Record median house prices in Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 16.4% in August to $675,000, up from $580,000 in August last year and up from $659,000 in July (a 2.4% lift) and every region in the country saw an annual increase in median house prices.

According to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand, median house prices for New Zealand excluding Auckland increased by 14.2% to a record median price of $570,000, up from $499,000 in August last year and up from $557,500 in July this year.

Additionally, Auckland’s median house price increased by 16.0% to $950,000 a new record high up from $819,000 at the same time last year, and up from $918,097 in July this year (a 3.5% increase).

Over and above Auckland, 7 regions saw record median prices during August including Manawatu/Wanganui with a 15.1% increase to $450,000 up from $391,000 at the same time last year. Additionally, 3 Districts within the Manawatu/Wanganui region saw record median prices – Tararua ($320,000), Manawatu ($535,000) and Whanganui ($375,000).

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “For the last few weeks we’ve been hearing reports from around the country of vendors achieving good prices for the sale of their homes; but we would never have guessed that 8 regions and 17 Districts/Cities would see record median prices just 4 months after the entire country was in lockdown. The housing market’s recovery post-lockdown over the last few months has been astonishing and has certainly surpassed many predictions.

“August saw record median prices in Rotorua District ($510,000), Tauranga City ($745,000), Lower Hutt City ($670,000), Upper Hutt City ($663,200), Papakura District ($775,000), Rodney District ($961,000) and Waitakere City ($890,000),” continues Norwell.

“At this point last year, the Hawke’s Bay region had not had a median price over the $500,000 mark and now the region is extremely close to exceeding the $600,000 median mark. It’s a similar picture in Otago, where the region had only seen one month with a median price over the $500,000 mark and now, it’s closer to the $600,000 mark than the $500,000 mark,” she continues.

“The combination of low interest rates, the removal of LVRs, the lack of listings, people’s aspiration to have more space/a bigger backyard, catch up post lockdown and first time buyers’ desire to get onto the market have all contributed to the uplift in prices we’ve seen over the last few months. Unless we see more listings come to the market before Christmas, we may start to see additional pressure on house prices and affordability,” points out Norwell.

The number of residential properties sold in August across New Zealand increased by 24.8% from the same time last year (from 6,132 to 7,652) – the highest number of properties sold in an August month for 5 years.

For New Zealand excluding Auckland, the number of properties sold increased by 16.7% when compared to the same time last year (from 4,320 to 5,040) – the highest for the month of August in 4 years.

In Auckland, the number of properties sold in August increased by 44.2% year-on-year (from 1,812 to 2,612) – the highest for the month of August in 5 years.

Regions outside Auckland with the largest increase in annual sales volumes during August were:

Nelson: 40.0% (from 75 to 105 – 30 more houses) – the highest for the month of August in 14 years

Southland: 38.6% (from 132 to 183 – 51 more houses)

Hawke’s Bay: 32.5% (from 191 to 253 – 62 more houses) – the highest for the month of August in 14 years

Wellington: 31.8% (from 581 to 766 – 185 more houses) – the highest for the month of August in 14 years

Tasman: 28.8% (from 66 to 85 – 19 more houses) – the highest for the month of August since records began

Northland: 23.6% (from 178 to 220 – 42 more houses) – the highest sales volume for the region in 10 months.

There were also four regions that saw an annual decrease in sales volumes:

Gisborne: -31.5% from 54 to 37 – 17 fewer houses – the lowest for the month of August since 2011

Marlborough: -10.1% from 89 to 80 – 9 fewer houses – the lowest for the month of August since 2015

West Coast: -4.4% from 45 to 43 – 2 fewer houses

Otago: -2.9% from 339 to 329 – 10 fewer houses – the lowest for the month of August since 2014.

The REINZ House Price Index for New Zealand, which measures the changing value of property in the market, increased 10.0% year-on-year to 3,072 a new high.

The HPI for New Zealand excluding Auckland increased 9.5% from August 2019 to 3,033 a new high. Auckland’s HPI increased 10.7% year-on-year to 3,121 also a new high on the index.

In August, Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay again had the highest annual growth rate with a 14.7% increase to a new record index level of 3,331. In second place was Taranaki with an annual growth rate of 14.3% to an index level of 3,358 and in third place was Wellington with an 11.6% annual increase to a new record index level of 3,065 – the first time the Wellington region has been in the top 3 for 25 months.

The 3 month data for New Zealand showed an uplift of 4.6% the highest percentage increase in 49 months despite the impact of COVID-19.

Auctions were used in 16.1% of all sales across the country in August, with 1,232 properties selling under the hammer – up from 10.6% at the same time last year, when 650 properties were sold via auction. This was the highest percentage of auctions for the month of August in 4 years.

The total number of properties available for sale nationally decreased by -13.2% in August to 17,974 down from 20,712 in August 2019 – a decrease of 2,738 properties compared to 12 months ago and the lowest level of total inventory since records began.

Only 2 regions saw an annual increase in inventory level during August – Hawke’s Bay (+3.0%) from 396 properties to 408, an additional 12 properties and Southland (+3.4%) from 324 to 335, an additional 11 properties.

Wellington had the lowest number of weeks’ inventory with 6 weeks inventory available to prospective purchasers, 1 week less than last year’s figure. This was followed by Hawke’s Bay and Manawatu/Wanganui both with 8 weeks’ inventory.

Northland again had the highest number of week’s inventory with 39 weeks’ inventory available to prospective purchasers up from 35 weeks at the same time last year. West Coast was the next highest with 34 weeks’ inventory available, down from 36 weeks last year.

