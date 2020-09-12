Wellington Scoop
Network

Crash and breakdown delay southbound traffic on Hutt Road

September 12, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

afternoon delays

Wellington.Scoop
A crash and a breakdown caused delays for southbound traffic on the Hutt Road late this afternoon.

The crash at 3.45pm blocked the left southbound lane near the Hutt Road offramp. At 4pm there were queues back to Petone station.

Then at 4.35 a breakdown blocked the left southbound lane under the Petone overbridge, with delays back to the Dowse interchange.

At 5pm this breakdown had been cleared but the other lane was still closed by debris from the crash, with southbound queues back to Normandale Road. The Transport Agency offered its usual advice: please consider delaying your journey.

The blocked lane was cleared at 5.20, but southbound traffic was still queued back to Normandale Road.

It wasn’t till after another hour that NZTA advised:

6:35PM
Resulting southbound delays following prior incidents on SH2 have now EASED. Tēnā koe mō tōu manawanui (Thank you for your patience).

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: