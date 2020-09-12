Crash and breakdown delay southbound traffic on Hutt Road

Wellington.Scoop

A crash and a breakdown caused delays for southbound traffic on the Hutt Road late this afternoon.

The crash at 3.45pm blocked the left southbound lane near the Hutt Road offramp. At 4pm there were queues back to Petone station.

Then at 4.35 a breakdown blocked the left southbound lane under the Petone overbridge, with delays back to the Dowse interchange.

At 5pm this breakdown had been cleared but the other lane was still closed by debris from the crash, with southbound queues back to Normandale Road. The Transport Agency offered its usual advice: please consider delaying your journey.

The blocked lane was cleared at 5.20, but southbound traffic was still queued back to Normandale Road.

It wasn’t till after another hour that NZTA advised:

6:35PM

Resulting southbound delays following prior incidents on SH2 have now EASED. Tēnā koe mō tōu manawanui (Thank you for your patience).