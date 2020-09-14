Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori – in Porirua

Press Release – Porirua City Council

Porirua is celebrating Maori Language Week with a programme of events that share the rich culture of our Māori heritage.

There are daily free concerts at Pātaka, featuring a wide range of acclaimed Māori artists, and the central library will host bilingual story time for our tamariki.

“Porirua is a proud kaitiaki of our Māori legacy,” says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

“The concerts are a big highlight of the programme, and due to Covid-19 we are doing things a little differently to keep our people safe and make it as inclusive as possible.”

The concerts will be livestreamed on the Council’s Facebook page so they can be enjoyed by more people. Tamariki can listen to stories online on the Library’s Children’s Chat Facebook group, on Wednesday and Friday at 10.45am.

Mayor Baker is encouraging everyone to make te reo Māori a part of their everyday life.

“One of my favourite proverbs says ‘mai i te kōpae ki te urupa, tātou ako tonu ai’ which translates to ‘from the cradle to the grave we are forever learning’.

“Let’s all learn a new word, phrase, greeting or a song in te reo, not only this week, but every day.”

There are plenty of online tools available to make learning te reo easy and fun. For ideas and activities go to tewikiotereomaori.co.nz.

Lunchtime concerts at Pātaka this week, 12-1pm:

Rāhina 14 September: WAI and Maaka Fiso

Rātū 15 September: Awerangi and IWI

Rāapa 16 September: Taleyah Marshall and Ngā Matarau o Te Puawaitanga

Rāpare 17 September: Awerangi and Ranea

Rāmere 18 September: Taleya Marshall and Ranea

Rāhori 19 September: KIINA

Rātapu 20 September: WAI and Maaka Fiso

