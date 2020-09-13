Phoenix captain leaving, after two seasons

News from Wellington Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix have mutually agreed to part ways with captain Steven Taylor. 34-year-old Taylor joined the Phoenix in July 2018, following a stellar career for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and subsequent stops in the MLS and League One.

He made 49 appearances in his two seasons with the club, scoring two goals and quickly becoming a fan favourite for his colourful personality and strong defensive presence on the field.

After he was named captain this past season, Taylor played in all 27 games and led the team with 40 blocks. He also scored a goal in the Nix’s 2-1 win versus Brisbane Roar in Round 7.

Phoenix Coach Ufuk Talay says that Taylor’s will to win is one of his greatest attributes.

“Steven was the right choice for us as captain, he’s an experienced leader who not only says the right things but leads by example too.

“He put his imprint on the team this season and helped to create a positive, winning culture for the players – it’ll be up to our next captain to continue that great work and to build on the third-place finish we achieved last season.

“We thank Steven for his incredible contribution to this club these past two seasons; for his hard work on the field, his mentoring of the younger players and the positive way he engaged with the fans – no doubt he’s a classy player and we wish him all the best.”

Taylor says that we will cherish his time spent with the Phoenix over the past two seasons.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am saying goodbye to the Nix. I want to say a huge thank you to the Club owners, the Board and the many great staff that I have worked with, and I want to especially thank Ufuk for his faith in me and making me captain of this great Club.

“To my teammates, I will miss playing together but I know I have made life-long friends.

“Finally, to the supporters, you are truly one of a kind, amazing; I hope that you will be back in Sky Stadium soon backing the team so loud and proud.”