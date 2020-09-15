Interactive Instagram Exclusive Webseries ‘Shadow Peak’ Lets The Audience Choose What Happens Next

Press Release – Shadow Peak

Emerging New Zealand actors and filmmakers Jordan Rivers (Wellington) and Sarah Dawes (Auckland) collaborate to create a first of its kind thriller-horror Instagram web series that invites the audience to vote for what happens next.

6x1min episodes released every 48 hours starting September 21, 2020. Each episode has two choices at the end, the choice with the most popular vote will be uploaded onto the Shadow Peak IG page – @shadowpeakseries.

The series aim is to experiment with modern day story telling and to create a new way to watch, engage and enjoy content. Inspired by interactive video games and the horror movie structure, the show takes a look at the psychological decision making that the characters experience and brings this element into the series.

The story follows Casey (Sarah Dawes) and Robbie (Jordan Rivers) as they go on a hiking adventure in the forest of Shadow Peak. The audience will be presented with choices as they’re put into the shoes of the characters and ultimately get to decide on their fate.

Produced and created in Auckland, NZ, by Living Room Creatives and Gecko Films.

The trailer and more information can be found on the Instagram pages:

@shadowpeakseries

@livingroomcreatives (bts)

@geckofilms (bts)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url