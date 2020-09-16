Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade to be moved, temporarily

News from Fire and Emergency NZ

The Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade will be be temporarily housed at another location in Newlands while a decision is made on a permanent location, Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Te Ūpoko (lower North Island region) Manager Bruce Stubbs announced today.

“The brigade has a long history of service to the community and Fire and Emergency has been very keen to continue to support it. The decision means the brigade’s members will continue to be able to contribute to Newlands and the wider Wellington community,” Mr Stubbs says.

The brigade’s temporary new home will be Fire and Emergency’s ICT Hub in Hurring Place, Newlands, which is 1.4km from the existing fire station.

“The building is more modern than the current station, meets our seismic standards, has plenty of space and will require relatively little modification to meet the brigade’s needs.”

The decision to relocate the station clears the way for the redevelopment of Newlands Park by the Wellington City Council. Site works are scheduled to begin shortly.

When the Wellington City Council announced its plans for the park, Fire and Emergency indicated its preferred option was to co-locate the brigade at the nearby Johnsonville Fire Station.

Mr Stubbs says that option remains on the table, but suggestions have also been put forward for a joint community or emergency services hub in Newlands.

“To date there have not been any indications that other organisations will be in a position to partner with us in the next 10 years or so, but we will properly consider all the options before making a final decision.

“In the meantime, the residents of Newlands and surrounding areas can be assured that they will continue to be served by the Newlands brigade as well as crews from the neighbouring Johnsonville Fire Station.”

By agreement with the Council, Fire and Emergency will vacate its site next month, one month later than initially proposed.

