Police need witnesses to kidnapping and erratic driving

Wellington Police investigating a kidnapping continue to appeal for witnesses who saw two vehicles driving erratically in the Eastern suburbs on 25 August.

The vehicles are the victim’s dark coloured BMW hatchback followed closely by a dark coloured medium to large sized sedan.

Between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, the vehicles travelled from Shelly Bay Road to Miramar Avenue and then to Cobham Drive, Troy Street, Rongotai Road, Evans Bay Parade, KFC Kilbirnie and finally Onepu Road.

At this point the victim, who was being held in one of the vehicles, managed to escape.

While the victim was not physically harmed the incident was extremely traumatic and he has been provided with ongoing support.

This occurred on a Tuesday night and we believe the erratic manner of driving involved would have caught the attention of people in the area.

We would like to hear from anyone who remembers seeing these two vehicles or has dash camera or CCTV footage that may have captured them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police via 105 and quote file number 200825/5640.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

