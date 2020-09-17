Saving our good character



WCC photo

by Lindsay Shelton

Wellingtonians are taking sides about the city council’s new spatial plan. Let’s be pleased that there’s such passion about the development of our city.

In July, three organisations asked the council to delay consideration of its plan. Then came a warning from Historic Places Wellington that the plan was being rushed and would allow demolition of large numbers of heritage and character buildings. But the council didn’t respond to these concerns.

Right from the start, the arguments in favour of character houses and character areas have been clear:

Foreign cities have their particular character but when you think of Wellington, you think of wooden houses nestled into the hillside. They are our identity. That identity exists because people have gone before me, expressed our shared community value, and ensured the rule of law protects them.

At the start of this month, a new organisation was formed, called Keep Wellington’s Character, to defend the old inner suburbs against demolition and replacement with high-rise apartments.

The WCC has gone far beyond what’s needed for an affordable, compact, resilient city. The plan will destroy heritage suburbs. The council has not been transparent about its plan to allow 6 storey development in the heritage suburbs of Mt Victoria, Aro Valley, Mt Cook and Newtown. Nor has it been transparent about 3-4 storey development in all the heritage suburbs, including Aotearoa’s oldest suburb of Thorndon. Keep Wellington’s Character calls for the heritage of inner city suburbs to be recognised. They should not be broken up with high rise and intense development. Protecting a few streetscapes (as WCC proposes) will not adequately reflect their heritage values.

Then came an opposition group, A City For People, whose concern is affordable homes.

“We have heard a lot from people who say they want to protect the character of old houses, and what we are saying is that the character of a city comes from its people. Without a credible plan for new affordable homes, a whole generation of Wellingtonians is at risk of being forced out from the central city into new suburbs sprawling north, and spending hours every day in traffic jams.”

To which the Mt Victoria Historical Society responded knowledgeably:

Building 4-6 storey apartments in Mt Victoria is unlikely to provide affordable housing and will, in fact, expel the many young people occupying the large houses currently divided into multiple flats. Development should be phased, so that it first takes place in areas which need regeneration e.g. Adelaide Road and Kent Terrace, and actively planned rather than laissez faire, so the Plan does not give rise to low quality, inappropriate development in the wrong places.

Historian Ben Schrader has challenged the population forecasts in the draft document, and said the city council would be wiser to aim for a more realistic, medium growth scenario.

And Hugh Rennie has reminded us that there’ve already been years of fighting the Council to get homes that locals wanted, not what planners dreamed of.

The major attractions of Wellington life – lifestyle, residential environment, culture, education etc – are based on what is now to be discarded by these “planners”. Many of the areas Wellingtonians like most would never make it through today’s planning controls if they had not already been built.

You can join the debate. Send us comments now, and then send your opinion to the council if you are willing to deal with its rather controlling requirements – its consultation closes on Monday October 5.

