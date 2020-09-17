Wellington Scoop
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Newtown

September 17, 2020

A 36-year-old man died in hospital today after a crash in Newtown last night.

While Police were speaking to the man on a motorcycle on Hutchinson Road, he rode off and was involved in a crash with a car at the intersection of John and Wallace Streets.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police were not following the man at the time of the crash.

There is an investigation into the cause.

