Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Newtown

News from NZ Police

A 36-year-old man died in hospital today after a crash in Newtown last night.

While Police were speaking to the man on a motorcycle on Hutchinson Road, he rode off and was involved in a crash with a car at the intersection of John and Wallace Streets.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police were not following the man at the time of the crash.

There is an investigation into the cause.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url