After complaints, QC reviewing work culture at Weta Digital

Report from RNZ

Weta Digital has commissioned a QC to do an independent review after recent complaints about harassment and bullying.

There have been media reports of up to 40 former and current staff speaking out about a toxic culture at the Wellington visual effects company.

Weta Digital says it will say nothing more until the review is completed.

The company has been an innovator in visual effects since it was founded by Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor, and Jamie Selkirk in 1993 to produce the digital special effects for Heavenly Creatures. It has won six Academy Awards and six BAFTAs.