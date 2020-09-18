Toast Martinborough cancels – “so much is still uncertain”

News from Toast Martinborough

It was all looking so good in August. Aotearoa was smashing the virus and it appeared that we could all begin to enjoy the best things in life again. And boy, were you keen! Our early bird tickets sold in minutes, we had to open up GA sales well before usual, and here we are with basically a sold-out event. However, as you know, things have got tougher in the ever-changing landscape of NZ’s fight with COVID-19. We have had to reassess the potential risks involved in bringing thousands of people together.

Your safety, and that of the huge number of people who come to work on the day, is paramount. We want to be able to celebrate Martinborough’s wines with you in fitting style, without any complications or risk. So, given that so much is still uncertain, we have made the call to cancel this year’s event.

The “Best Sunday Ever” we will be back bigger and better in 2021.

Feeling gutted? So are we!

What to do now? Choose from the following options.

Keep your ticket for next year- this is so easy. You don’t need to do a thing – we will do all the hard stuff and your ticket is guaranteed valid for the 30-year 2021 event, even if there is a price change.

If you can’t make it on 21 November 2021, that’s okay, iTICKET will be in touch next week on how to do this. Your tickets are fully refundable minus the credit card and booking fees.

We are so humbled by your support for this year’s event and can’t wait to see you all next year. Bring on 2021!

Although the festival’s not going ahead this year, you can still visit that weekend, or any other, with Cellar Doors open and plenty else on in the region. Check www.wairarapawine.co.nz/finewineday to plan.

As event details unfold, follow us on Facebook, or subscribe to our e-newsletter.