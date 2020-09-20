Burst water main cuts supplies to homes in Island Bay

Wellington.Scoop

A burst water main cut supplies to houses in and around Severn Street in Island Bay this morning.

Twentyfive properties around the top of Severn Street, Southern Cross Crescent and Liddel Grove were affected.

The council-owned Wellington delivered bottled water at the same time as it started to fix the broken main.

The city council advised that odd-numbered houses on Severn Street would be affected for up to 4-5 hours while repairs were carried out. But this afternoon, the council said the outage was likely to last till 6pm.

The same water main burst twice in February, first cutting supplies to 250 houses around Severn Street and later to 70 houses.

At that time, Wellington Water said:

Two nights in a row without water is unacceptable … Replacing the aged water pipe is scheduled to begin in March; we’re looking into what can be done to speed up the process.

Also in February, houses in another part of Island Bay were affected by a burst water main